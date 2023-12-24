Top 5 restaurants to make your Christmas in Dubai merry and delicious

Holidays hold a special place in the hearts of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) here in Dubai. While miles away from their homeland, Christmas in Dubai is celebrated with the warmth of loved ones and the embrace of a second family formed in this vibrant city.

Amidst the festivities, numerous restaurants are offering Christmas promotions that add a delectable touch to the season. Here’s a curated list of the top 5 restaurants to consider for a memorable Christmas celebration.

1. Mogi-ya

Mogi-ya, an authentic Japanese restaurant, caters to the Filipino love for Japanese cuisine. Their Kabayan promotion is now available at an enticing AED 99. The promotion includes a choice between hotpot and BBQ for groups of 4 or more.

Their buffet is open from 12 noon to 10 PM daily, but take note: reservations are a must! Located at Double Tree by Hilton in Al Barsha, this offer is valid only until December 31.

2. Baofriend

Get a taste of Asian fusion dishes from the home of the best baos in the UAE, Baofriend! Diners will be thrilled to know that this trending Asian hotpot destination has opened multiple pop-up stores across the UAE. Here are some of them:

Expo 2020, 3 PM to 10 PM daily

The Ripe Market Academy Park, Saturday (9 AM-9 PM) and Sunday (9 AM-7 PM)

Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival Village in Abu Dhabi, until December 31

Global Village, 3 PM to 10 PM daily

3. Off the Hook

For seafood enthusiasts, Off the Hook presents a Festive Seafood Feast at an affordable AED 179. The package includes a delightful array of shrimp, mussels, squid, salmon, crabs, crab balls, and corn, along with two servings of rice and drinks. And you certainly wouldn’t want to miss the Fire Cracker Shrimp and Crab Roll Salad, too!

Hurry though, because this seafood extravaganza only runs from December 15, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

4. Spicery Restaurant at Wyndham by Dubai Deira

If you want to have a chill Christmas this year, why not relax at Wyndham by Dubai Deira? Known for its excellence in hospitality, you are sure to have a relaxing holiday experience. But if there’s one thing you should add to your list to visit, it’s their Spicery Restaurant, open for Christmas Eve Dinner (December 24th, 7-10:30 PM) and Christmas Day Brunch (December 25th, 1-4 PM).

You’ll be surprised to know that Wyndham by Dubai is offering affordable prices, starting from AED 149-219 per person, with kids aged 6-12 at AED 59. Secure your spot by reserving tables at +971 55 473 5384.

5. Dencio’s UAE

Dencio’s makes Filipinos proud presenting Cater Trays for the Christmas and New Year seasons with the utmost excellence.

Perfect for takeaways and deliveries, you and your family and friends can enjoy a feast of Filipino favorites, including palabok, puto, barbecue, lumpiang shanghai, chop suey, spaghetti, and many more.

So, what are you waiting for? Let Dencio’s add a touch of Filipino culture to your Christmas celebration in Dubai!

Wherever you are in the UAE, these top 5 restaurants offer diverse culinary delights to make your holiday season memorable. Celebrate the holidays and your achievements this year by savoring the flavors of these exceptional dining destinations.