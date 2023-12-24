Smart spending: OFWs choose Christmas in Dubai to dodge costs back home

Many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) hurry to secure a plane ticket to the Philippines to celebrate the Christmas season with their loved ones. However, some OFWs opt to stay in Dubai during the holidays because of the higher holiday costs back home.

Dubai-based Michael Yap Perocho, who hasn’t celebrated Christmas in the Philippines for eight years, shared with The Filipino Times about the pressure of giving cash or gifts to family members and relatives as well as paying for their bills.

“Magastos magpasko sa Pinas kasi madaming gatherings ng mga pamilya, kamag-anak, kaibigan, mga dating kaklase, at mga kakilala. Sa isip nila, ikaw na abroad, madaming kang ipong pera dahil sa isip nila, malaki ang sahod mo abroad. Lahat ng mga gastos, iaasa nalang nila sayo,” he said.

“Manghihingi pa lahat ng aginaldo. Lalo na yong mga kamag- anak, kapamilya, mga inaanak at mga kaibigan. Lahat ng mga handa sa gatherings sayo,” he added.

When asked about the best Christmas gift that one can give their families in the Philippines, Mike answered: “Para sa akin makapiling nila ako sa pasko at bagong taon. Makabawi man lang [ako] sa panahon na nawalay ako sa kanila.”

Mary Joy Campita, an OFW for six years in Dubai, also agreed that celebrating Christmas in the Philippines is too expensive.

“As an OFW, especially if medyo matagal kang di nakauwi, you would always want to treat your family to spend time through eating out and going to places, which is of course very costly. But in Christmas time kasi, gifts are different pa that’s why it costs us more,” she said.

For Mary Joy, saving money is necessary before going back to the Philippines for the Christmas season. “Para lang practical, it’s wise to say na 1-2 months worth of salary should be more than enough. Dahil kahit nasa bakasyon ka you’ll still have bills to pay, kaya dapat budgeted talaga.”

Although she will be staying in Dubai for the holiday season, Mary Joy’s wish is to bless others back home with financial help. “This year, dahil na rin birthday ko, I feel very blessed kaya I just choose to give the funds instead sa family ko sa Pinas and mag send out ng konting grocery kahit paano makatulong to [the] less fortunate ones,” she answered.

Mike and Mary Joy are just two among the hundreds of thousands of OFWs in Dubai who choose to celebrate Christmas abroad due to higher expenses and expectations in the Philippines. But that does not mean that Christmas in Dubai should be bleak for Filipinos.

Mike shared how he has found his second family to celebrate Christmas with here in Dubai. ”[I’m] spending my Christmas with my churchmates, mga friends, at workmates. Mag paplano [kami] ng gatherings, tapos kainan, mga palaro, at exchange gifts, at hindi mawawala ang kantahan,” he said.

While some prefer to stay in Dubai for Christmas, others choose to go back home for the holidays. In such cases, OFWs need to know how to balance between spreading joy and being financially prudent.

According to Jay Tolentino, an individual Financial Advisor and the creator of the Spotify podcast “Pera and Purpose,” OFWs shouldn’t feel guilty for setting boundaries. “Avoiding debt and staying true to your financial goals doesn’t mean you’re not giving enough. It means you’re giving wisely and sustainably,” said Tolentino.

OFWs indeed feel a lot of pressure when coming back home to the Philippines for the holidays, whether they are expected to help pay the bills or gift their family and friends. However, this is something that many Filipinos are willing to bear, just to receive a warm hug from their loved ones.