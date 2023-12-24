OFWs’ share stories of spending decades celebrating Christmas abroad

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are known for their hard work abroad to support their loved ones back home. However, it can both be a blessing and a curse, especially when their jobs abroad do not give them more opportunities to return home during the holidays.

Dubai-based Rosie Vargas Villa shared with The Filipino Times her struggles of being unable to celebrate Christmas in the Philippines for almost two decades.

In an online interview, she shared how she would usually exchange her yearly ticket for cash to use as financial help after two deaths in the family, which included her mother and older brother. “Di pa ako nakaranas mag Christmas kasama ang pamilya ko for 22 years working abroad,” she said.

She also expressed the heartache of not being able to bond with her family, especially her 22-year-old daughter, whom she left at nine months old.

“Nag iisa kong anak, 9 months ko siyang iniwan sa lahat ng mga special occasions. Di ko siya nakakasama. Dalagang ina po ako, 22 years old na anak ko,” she stated.

When asked about what she would do if she was given the chance to go back home, she said she would visit her parents’ grave, as well as spend quality time with her daughter. “Dadalawin ko po yung nanay at tatay ko sa puntod dahil sila ay namatay, di ko man lng nakita sa huling sandali, at mag bonding kami ng anak ko,” she said.

“Kasi tita niya po nagpalaki mula noong 9 months pa lang na iniwan ko siya. Ibang mga bata, napalaki at nakasama ko. Yung aking anak, wala. Kahit sa birthday, Christmas, or graduation, wala ako,” she added.

Nevertheless, she proudly mentioned that her daughter has recently graduated Bachelor’s in Accounting at the Central Philippine University of Iloilo College.

While she could not celebrate Christmas in the Philippines, she will get the most out of what she has by celebrating it here in Dubai.

“Dito lang ako sa bahay, tatawag sa Pinas. Kasi last year, ang mga amo ko, nasa bakasyon. Pero ngayong pasko, sila’y pumupunta sa kaibigan. Ako, mas gugustuhin ko pa po sa bahay lang at mag video call sa pamilya. At minsan, maglakad lakad kahit ako’y mag isa, masaya na po ako. Basta alam kong okay ang pamilya ko sa Pinas.”

Walter Wally Mayor, who has spent more than 10 consecutive Christmases in Dubai, said that the nature of his job does not allow him to spend the holidays in his home country.

“Medyo malaki ang responsible ko sa company as marketing and sales as well as product specialist din,” he shared.

He also wishes to have plenty of rest if allowed to spend Christmas back home. “At least bigyan ako ng kahit mga one month na vacation. Totally pahinga at pleasure lang talaga, if you know what I mean. Mostly kasi, pag umuuwi ako, I only get 2 weeks, pinaka-mahaba na yun,” he said.

However, Walter shared the good news about his family visiting him instead in Dubai to celebrate the holidays.

“Yung anak kong panganay, darating this month bago mag new year. Gusto niya kasi mag pasko dito. So New Year nalang kami mag-sasama-sama,” he said.

He also mentioned that his two children, aged 23 and 20, and his girlfriend and her mother, will be spending Christmas in Dubai.

Although Christmas is also for resting and spending time with family and friends, Walter said it is also a time to earn. “Beside marami kasi akong raket. I am also a musician. I play in a band here in Dubai so ngayong peak season, maraming mga gigs pag December.”

Filipinos usually hold families in high regard, but because of financial needs, many OFWs have to sacrifice their time with loved ones to provide for them.

Nevertheless, it does not hinder Filipinos from making the most of their holidays, whether they are spending it with their favorite people near or from a distance.