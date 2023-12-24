Holiday rush: Where to find last-minute Christmas gifts

With only less than a day left before Christmas, the pressure is definitely on to find those perfect last-minute gifts for friends and family.

The clock is ticking, but there’s no need to panic. Here are three places where one can snag the perfect presents at very affordable prices during the holiday rush.

Winter Clearance Sale in Sharjah Expo Centre

Sharjah Expo Centre is the place to go if you want to find stuff from leading retail brands at very low prices. From clothes, accessories, perfumes, and shoes to household appliances.

Get up to 80% discount from leading retailers and brands like Riva, Kiabi, Babyshop, Splash, Skechers, BBZ, Gant, La Senza, LC Waikiki, Homestyle, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Ahmed, Bellissimo, V Perfumes, Brands for Less, Crayola, Vtech, OMS Collection and Under Armour.

Discounted offers, combo promos, and exclusive deals await those who are looking for last-minute Christmas gifts only at the Winter Clearance Sale in Sharjah Expo Centre.

DSF Al Rigga Night Market

The Al Rigga Night Market, always filled with Filipino expatriates, comes to life at dusk. This famous night market brags on its diverse array of shops and vendors selling everything at very low prices.

From clothing, accessories, to food, and even household items. You can find them all at Al Rigga Night Market.

Considered as a one-stop destination as it does not only sell clothes and accessories but there are also plenty of food stalls to choose from. Tired and hungry from shopping? Catch a break, sit down and eat some good food and then you can continue exploring the place.

What are you waiting for? Drop by DSF Al Rigga Night Market jn Deira and get those last-minute Christmas gifts!

3. Souq Al Freej

‘Tis the season to be jolly and ’tis the season of Souq Al Freej where homegrown products of Filipinos can be found.

The Souq Al Freej is an initiative by the Dubai Municipality which gives Small-and-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) an opportunity to promote their products. Explore the Souq Al Freej at Al Warqa Park as it will be open from today until December 31.

If you’re looking to buy presents not just for fellow Filipinos but also for friends that are locals in the UAE, you may drop by Warqa Park and explore Souq Al Freej.

It’s never too late to buy Christmas gifts for yourself, your friends and your family. Drop by these places while you still can and get the best deals at the best prices.