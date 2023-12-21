UAE announces New Year holiday for federal government

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has declared January 1, 2024, a public holiday for federal government employees in celebration of the New Year.

As the New Year falls on a Monday, which means employees in the public sector can enjoy another long weekend, considering that Saturday and Sunday are days off.

According to FAHR, work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Authority congratulated the country’s leadership and its people on this occasion.

While this announcement specifically pertains to the country’s government employees, it is expected that private sector workers will also observe the same holiday.

Last November, the UAE Cabinet has approved the official calendar of public holidays for the year 2024. The unified list, applicable to both government and private sectors, will provide a balanced distribution of days off for workers across the country.

The detailed schedule is as follows:

New Year’s Day: January 1, 2024

As early as today, residents in the country can plan their vacations in advance to ensure they maximize these holidays and enhance their work-life balance.