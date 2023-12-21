Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces New Year holiday for federal government

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has declared January 1, 2024, a public holiday for federal government employees in celebration of the New Year.

As the New Year falls on a Monday, which means employees in the public sector can enjoy another long weekend, considering that Saturday and Sunday are days off.

According to FAHR, work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Authority congratulated the country’s leadership and its people on this occasion.

While this announcement specifically pertains to the country’s government employees, it is expected that private sector workers will also observe the same holiday.

Last November, the UAE Cabinet has approved the official calendar of public holidays for the year 2024. The unified list, applicable to both government and private sectors, will provide a balanced distribution of days off for workers across the country.

The detailed schedule is as follows:

  • New Year’s Day: January 1, 2024
  • Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH
  • Arafat Day: Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH
  • Eid Al Adha: Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH
  • Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH
  • Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH
  • UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2024

As early as today, residents in the country can plan their vacations in advance to ensure they maximize these holidays and enhance their work-life balance.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 27

OFWs share their Christmas cravings with The Filipino Times

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 21T131004.859

NTC suspends SMNI for 30 days, issues show cause order

2 hours ago
Cami Template 26

Loved ones: the biggest thing OFWs yearn for this Christmas

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 21T113219.270

Manila named as ‘World’s Leading City Destination’ in 2023 for the first time

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button