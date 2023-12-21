OFWs share their Christmas cravings with The Filipino Times

The Christmas season is always one of the most anticipated events for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) globally.

Many crave the taste of their favorite Filipino dishes from back home, while others wish for something practical and useful to meet their living needs in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Filipinos are yearning for intangible things that no amount of money can buy, such as quality time with their families.

This year, Dubai OFWs shared on a Tanong ng Bayan post about the things that they were craving this holiday season.

1. Cash

Many OFWs shared that they want cash to pay for their debts and bills.

One commenter, Lyan Yam Tampz Prado said: “May cravings ako sa pera pambayad ng utang.” Others commented that they wanted to receive a special bonus from their companies.

With the living situation in Dubai, it is not surprising that OFWs would crave for more cash. According to Mercer, Dubai is the 18th most expensive city to live in this 2023.

2. Special Bibingka

Another favorite thing that many OFWs crave is special bibingka, a traditional Philippine Christmas food.

Rosario Clarisze commented their cravings this Christmas: “Tupig at bibingka na bagong luto sana.”

Special Bibingka is made of glutinous rice cooked in a terracotta oven lined with banana leaves. It is usually eaten as a breakfast or merienda during the Christmas season.

Dubai is known for its lively night markets, such as the ongoing Al Rigga night market, where Filipinos can find various bibingkas to satisfy their cravings.

3. Rest

Some OFWs commented that what they craved is simply rest. This is true for most of our OFWs here, with Dubai ranking first in the list of the most over-worked cities in 2022, according to research done by Kisi.

4. Spaghetti

Spaghetti is without a doubt one of the most popular Filipino dishes that OFWs cook for the holiday season. Not only is this dish delicious, but it is also easy to make, especially with high-quality ready-to-cook sauces, such as Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce.

This dish is so popular that one can find it in any house of their neighbors. One commenter named Albert Viñas craved: “Spaghetti na luto ng iba’t ibang kapitbahay.”

5. Quality time with family

Last but not least, Filipinos in Dubai yearn for Christmas celebrations with their loved ones. Many OFWs have commented that they crave quality time with their family members.

One user commented: “Miss kong ipagluto ang mga anak ko dahil ang sarap sa pakiramdam na nakikita ko silang masayang kumakain ng niluto ko.”

Another one named Maria de Leon said she does not care about food, but wishes to celebrate Christmas with her child. “Kung pagkain yan, halos [lahat] nakakain ko naman. [Ang] cravings ko, yung 4 years old kong anak, gusto ko nang makasama.”

Christmas is a festive time when OFWs crave amazing food, special gifts, or even rest from work, but what makes it truly special is the time we spend with the ones we love the most.