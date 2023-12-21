Manila named as ‘World’s Leading City Destination’ in 2023 for the first time

The Philippines bagged several major recognitions during the recently concluded World Travel Awards held in Dubai, UAE, on December 1. Among these accolades is Manila, the country’s capital, receiving the ‘World’s Leading City Destination’ award for 2023, marking the first time the city has achieved this distinction.

In a statement, Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said that this global acknowledgment demonstrates the Philippines’ “global leadership, pioneering vision, and innovation to overcome critical challenges and adversity.”

On Tuesday, Sec. Frasco proudly presented the trophies the country received before President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during her visit to the Malacañang Palace for the regular Cabinet Meeting. In total, the Philippines received four major awards namely: World Leading Dive Destination, World’s Leading Beach Destination, World’s Leading City Destination, and the Global Tourism Resilience Award.

Two of which, the World’s Leading City Destination and the Global Tourism Resilience Award, was given to the Philippines for the first time. On the occasion, Sec. Frasco underscored the DOT’s appreciation of President Marcos Jr.’s support to the industry.

“On behalf of the Department of Tourism, and the men and women who have toiled the difficult path of the recovery of the tourism industry, we proudly present these awards to the President as he continues to be our anchor towards the prosperity and successes of our industry. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s transformative leadership and clear direction for the industry is the very reason why we have surmounted the challenges and emerged stronger and more resilient, ready to take on the mission of becoming a tourism powerhouse in Asia even as tourism continues to be one of the strongest pillars of the Philippine economy,” said Sec. Frasco.

“Inspired by the accolades that we have earned from many prestigious award-giving bodies, we assure you that millions of Filipinos can lean on the industry as a source of opportunities for livelihood and employment in the coming years,” she added.

Known as the Oscars of the travel industry, the World Travel Awards is a London-based organization established in 1993 that recognizes outstanding achievements in travel and tourism at national, regional, and global levels.

With these international achievements, the tourism chief and the whole department vowed to create more value-added projects aimed at enhancing the country’s tourism industry in the coming years.