SMNI to appeal MTRCB suspension order

Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) will appeal the two-week preventive suspension imposed by the Movie Television Review and Classification or MTRCB on Tuesday.

In an ABS-CBN report, the network’s legal officer said they will appeal the board’s decision on its two shows.

“It is only a preventive suspension. It is not a penalty. Yes, we will appeal,” SMNI legal officer Mark Tolentino said.

“Before Christmas, we will file our appeal/Motion for reconsideration,” he added.

Tolentino said there is no urgency for the MTRCB to suspend “Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa” and “Laban Kasama ang Bayan”.

Gikan sa Masa is hosted by former President Rodrigo Duterte while Laban Kasama ang Bayan is hosted by red-taggers Lorraine Badoy and Eric Celiz.

“Main argument is due process, freedom of press. Decision of MTFRB might have conflict with the decision of prosecutor office of QC. Preventive suspension is not necessary pending investigation, there is no urgency,” Tolentino said.

“The MTRCB received multiple complaints regarding an alleged death threat made by a guest on the 10 October 2023 episode of “Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa.” After a Preliminary Conference on 08 November 2023, SMNI committed to pre-recording and reviewing episodes, having been warned by the Board that similar incidents will be dealt with more sternly.” it said in its statement.

The show ‘Laban Kasama ang Bayan’ on the other hand was guilty of promoting fake news.

“On 30 November 2023, the Board received a complaint about unverified news broadcasted on “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” related to the purported expenditure of PhP1.8 billion in travel funds by House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Following a Notice issued to SMNI, a Hearing and Adjudication Committee meeting was held on 07 December 2023.” the MTRCB added.