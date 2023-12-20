Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PNP relieves 3 cops after leaked Ronaldo Valdez’s video

Three police officers have been relieved by the Philippine National Police after they allegedly leaked a video of the late veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez who died last Sunday.

The officers relieved were PLt. Col. Reynaldo Parlade, station commander; and Senior Master Sgt. Wilfredo Canilao, and Cpl. Romel Rosales.

The viral video shows the body of the actor after dying.

“Refrain from sharing po itong very sensitive na video na ito,” said PNP spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo in a press briefing Wednesday.

“It was not intended na i-share po kasi let us respect po ’yung privacy ng biktima po at kanyang pamilya. Siguro one way of condoling with the family is for us to refrain from sharing that video,” Fajardo said.

The PNP added that the three officers may face administrative and criminal charges.

The Quezon City Police District said that there is an ongoing investigation on the death of Valdez.

