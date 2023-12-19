RTA: Digital strategy 2023-2030 includes 82 projects to enhance digital transformation in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed its digital strategy for 2023-2030, which consists of 82 projects and initiatives.

The digital strategy, which expects to improve the RTA’s global leadership in the field of digital transformation based on optimal investment of data, costs a total of AED1.6 billion.

It also aims to implement a 100% flexible and scalable digital infrastructure, enable mobility through technology by 100%, raise the digital adoption rate of its services to 95%, empower its employees digitally by 100%, and create 50 use cases in artificial intelligence (AI).

Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, said that the Authority is using modern and advanced technologies and implementing digital transformation projects to create high-quality innovative services based on the insightful vision of the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He added that this will greatly improve the quality of life in the emirate, allowing Dubai to be the best city to live, work, and visit.

It is also the goal of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote the digital transformation process in Dubai and make it into the smartest city in the world.

The digital strategy will be based on six main pillars: people’s happiness, the quality of digital services, data intelligence, integrated digital processes, excellence in asset management, and innovation and partnerships.

The Authority will divide the plan’s implementation into four phases over seven years. The preparatory phase, which involves seven projects, is worth around AED466 million.

The first phase has 62 projects and initiatives, amounting to AED829 million. The second phase, which consists of 10 projects and initiatives, costs AED249 million. Lastly, the third phase, which has three projects and initiatives, costs AED100 million.