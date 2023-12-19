Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Returning OFWs receive help from OWWA, DMW

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal4 hours ago

(From the left) OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio (2nd) and DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac (5th) at the Pamaskong Salubong 2023 Program. (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)

Returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) safely arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City with the help of the “Paskong Salubong para sa Bagong Bayani ng Bagong Pilipinas” program, led by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

On Monday, the DMW and OWWA distributed P50,000 to every OFW who arrived from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with an additional P5000 for those with children.

This morning, 19 OFWs from Lebanon and 19 OFWs from Abu Dhabi arrived safely in the Philippines.

OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio and DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac were also there to help in giving loot bags and Christmas baskets to the repatriates.

The Pamaskong Salubong is done yearly by the government as a tradition to show gratitude to the OFWs who are coming back to the Philippines — may it be for good or just for the holidays.

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Related Articles

Marcos signs rappler

PBBM signs Internet Transactions Act to protect online PH shoppers from scams

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T135640.815

Reimbursement of offloaded passengers not from BI salary – Sen. Escudero

1 hour ago
Office workers

Workers in UAE’s private sector to benefit from new labor complaints process

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 12

Japan, Canada open opportunities for aspiring Filipino workers

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button