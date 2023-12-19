Returning OFWs receive help from OWWA, DMW

Returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) safely arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City with the help of the “Paskong Salubong para sa Bagong Bayani ng Bagong Pilipinas” program, led by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

On Monday, the DMW and OWWA distributed P50,000 to every OFW who arrived from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with an additional P5000 for those with children.

This morning, 19 OFWs from Lebanon and 19 OFWs from Abu Dhabi arrived safely in the Philippines.

OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio and DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac were also there to help in giving loot bags and Christmas baskets to the repatriates.

The Pamaskong Salubong is done yearly by the government as a tradition to show gratitude to the OFWs who are coming back to the Philippines — may it be for good or just for the holidays.