Pinoy freed by Hamas back in PH 

Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Jimmy Pacheco is back in the Philippines on Monday after he was freed by militant group Hamas last month.

Pacheco was welcomed by his family, government agencies representative and Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

“Masaya na ko na nandito ako da Pilipinas nakita ko na yung nga anak ko pamilya ko parang panaginip lang ito,” said Pacheco.

He said he would spend time with his family because this is the first time in five years that they will be celebrating Christmas together.

Pacheco said he would still return to Israel to work since he wants to secure the future of his children.

The Department of Migrant Workers assured that assistance will be given to Pacheco’s family.

“Pangmatagalang tulong pangkabuhayan at empleyo para sa pamilya ni Clarice pacheco at yung mga bata,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said.

The Israeli government also promised assistance to the Pacheco family.

“They will be getting assistance from the Israeli government on a monthly basis monthly income and special needs such as education, healthcare,” Fluss said.