Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Pinoy freed by Hamas back in PH 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo of Jimmy Pacheco with his family during his arrival in PH, December 18, 2023

Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Jimmy Pacheco is back in the Philippines on Monday after he was freed by militant group Hamas last month.

Pacheco was welcomed by his family, government agencies representative and Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

“Masaya na ko na nandito ako da Pilipinas nakita ko na yung nga anak ko pamilya ko parang panaginip lang ito,” said Pacheco.

He said he would spend time with his family because this is the first time in five years that they will be celebrating Christmas together.

Pacheco said he would still return to Israel to work since he wants to secure the future of his children.

The Department of Migrant Workers assured that assistance will be given to Pacheco’s family.

“Pangmatagalang tulong pangkabuhayan at empleyo para sa pamilya ni Clarice pacheco at yung mga bata,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said.

The Israeli government also promised assistance to the Pacheco family.

“They will be getting assistance from the Israeli government on a monthly basis monthly income and special needs such as education, healthcare,” Fluss said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Yllana

Yllana Aduana unleashes Maria Makiling with her costume for Miss Earth 2023

3 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 18 at 1.30.18 PM

Christmas tipid tip: Enjoy a budget-friendly handaan with NutriAsia’s Lumpiang Shanghai and Buffalo Wings

39 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 18 at 1.11.11 PM

Savor the festive spirit with NutriAsia’s Gochujang Afritada Wings

43 mins ago
santa guatemala

Firefighter Santa rappels to bring early Christmas gifts

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button