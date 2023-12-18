Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Transport groups push through two-week strike, demands rollback of PUV Modernisation Program.

Transport groups push through a two-week strike in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Southern Tagalog regions starting December 18 up until December 29 as the deadline to phase out traditional jeepneys in the country is fast approaching.

Effective January 1, 2024, all provisional authorities granted to individual operators without consolidated transport service entities will be considered null and void under Memorandum Circular 2023-051.

The transport strike aims to send a message to the concerned authorities demanding a rollback of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernisation Program. The plans to modernize jeepney units will cost at least P2 million per jeep which the transport groups are strongly against.

“We hope that before the end of the week, President Marcos will hear our pleas… I call on our fellow drivers and operators to make a stand until President Marcos hears,”  transport group Manibela president Mar Valbuena said in a radio report.

Valbuena shared that at least 50,000 traditional jeepney units could stop operating by the end of the year if they fail to consolidate.

“Ito ang isa pinakamalungkot na darating sa buhay nating mga tsuper,” Valbuena shared in a radio report.

Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) group also concted a transport strike when the LTFRB signed the memorandum on December 14.

 

