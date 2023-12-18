Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

French ‘pedophile’ nabbed by BI

Justin Aguilar

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has successfully apprehended a French national, Theddy Douglas Tissier, 42, wanted by French authorities in Paris for a series of criminal cases involving sexual offenses against children.

The arrest was carried out on December 12 along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, by the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU). Acting on a mission order issued at the request of the French government, BI operatives swiftly detained Tissier, identified by the FSU as the subject of the arrest.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the urgency of removing Tissier from Philippine soil, stating, “We are taking immediate action to expel and deport him back to his country. His presence here poses a serious threat to our Filipino children and is contrary to our national interest.”

The BI Chief further informed that the deportation process will commence promptly upon the issuance of the order by the BI Board of Commissioners.

Following deportation, Tissier will be blacklisted and prohibited from re-entering the country.

According to information provided by Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Manila, Tissier faces charges before a judicial tribunal in Tours, France. The charges include acquiring, possessing, offering, making available, recording, and fixing pornographic images of a child under 15 years of age. Additionally, he is accused of sexually assaulting a minor and committing fraud, in violation of the French penal code.

As of now, Tissier is detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation proceedings.

