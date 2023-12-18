Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DILG Secretary wants total ban on firecrackers

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) expressed his intentions to put a total ban on firecrackers last Monday at the “LAB for All, Christmas for All” gift-giving event in Mandaluyong.

He aims to lessen the risk of firecracker-related injuries, especially during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Abalos encouraged Local Government Units (LGUs) to pass ordinances that will ban firecrackers inside the homes and in other spaces. He also suggested they sponsor community viewings of fireworks displays instead.

“Nananawagan ako sana ang mga LGU, magpasa ng gaya ng ginawa ng Davao at Quezon City, ng firecracker ban. Ibig sabihin ‘yung mga pumuputok. Kasi nakita naman natin ‘yung mga daliri napuputol, i-ban na natin totally ‘yun,” Abalos said.

There were at least 85 reports of firecracker-related injuries during Christmas 2022 to New Year 2023 according to the Department of Health.

Although Executive Order 28 which was signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte last 2017 has regulated the use of fireworks by banning them in households or places of residence nationwide, the cases of firecracker-related injuries has not depleted completely.

 

