UAE President wishes success to new ruler of Kuwait

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, UAE President (L) greets HH Sheikh Mishal, former Crown Prince now ruler of Kuwait (R) during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit last July 2022.(Photo by Rashed Al Mansoori)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, extends his best wishes to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, through a post on the social media platform X this morning.

Sheikh Meshal, the Crown Prince of Kuwait and half-brother to the former ruler Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah took on the position of Emir of Kuwait following the passing of his half-brother on December 16, 2023, at the age of 86.

Screenshot 2023 12 17 161345
(Photo from Rasheed Al Mansoori/Presidential Court)

Upon the passing of the former Kuwaiti ruler, HH Sheikh Mohamed also “mourned and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to the Al Sabah family, the State of Kuwait, and its people” based on the news provided by UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per the directives of HH Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE will observe a three-day state mourning period from December 16 to December 18. During this time, the UAE flag will be flown at half-mast at all official departments, embassies, and diplomatic missions abroad.

It can be recalled that upon the death of the former Kuwaiti ruler, HH Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his condolences through a post on the social media platform X.

