LPA in PH, now Tropical Depression ‘Kabayan’

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal7 hours ago

Track and Intensity Photo from PAGASA.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao, as the low-pressure area (LPA) east of Surigao del Sur developed into a Tropical Depression “Kabayan” at 5:00 a.m. (Philippine time).

Screenshot 2023 12 17 113929 e1702798828418

Its center is 440 km East of Davao City (7.6°N, 129.6°E). The maximum sustained winds are traveling 55 kilometers per hour near the center and strong winds extend outwards up to 350 kilometers from the center.

There is also a shear line that may bring heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon today and the eastern portion of Luzon tomorrow.

As of now, the following areas are still under signal no. 1: The southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa
Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao), the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes), Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Camotes Islands, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Boston, Baganga), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak), Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon, Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay).

The potential impact of its wind is said to have minimal or minor threat to life and property but is still subject to change given the nature and strength of the tropical depression.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Surigao del Sur, spearheaded by Provincial Governor Alexander Pimentel, has issued an advisory on the “Preparedness measures for Tropical Depression ‘KABAYAN’ and Localized Weather Updates.”

