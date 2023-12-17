Balik-Plastic: No more paper licenses in the PH

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be discontinuing paper-printed cards as they were able to retrieve around four million plastic cards enough to cover the backlogs for pending applications and daily renewals.
“We would like to announce to our clients, to the Filipino people, na wala ng lisensyang papel. Balik-plastic na lisensya na tayo,” said LTO chief Vigor Mendoza in a statement.
This development came as the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) brought up to the Court of Appeals the injunction order issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 215 following a complaint by AllCard Inc. that halted the delivery of 3.3 million plastic cards to the LTO.
It can be recalled that the LTO started issuing temporary licenses printed on paper last April 2023 due to a shortage in plastic cards.
Mendoza reassured that the new applicants and renewals will not be getting paper-printed license anymore.
“Lahat ay magkakaroon na ng plastic na driver’s license,” Mendoza said in a statement.