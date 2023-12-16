Piston, Manibela to hold another transport strike until Dec. 29

Transport groups Piston and Manibela announced that they would launch another transport strike next week until December 29 to protest against the franchise consolidation deadline on December 30.

The transport strike announcement was made days before Christmas when traffic was expected to get worse.

“Itong araw na ito, simula pa lang ng tigil-pasada. Sa susunod na linggo, ang PISTON at MANIBELA, ay magtutuloy-tuloy sa tigil-pasada, isang linggo hanggang Pasko, o hanggang matapos itong taon,” MANIBELA president Mar Valbuena told reporters.

“Baka madugtungan pa ito,” Valbuena added.

The transport groups lament that the deadline would also mean loss of livelihoods among traditional jeepney drivers.

Protesters also camped outside the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Quezon City before the protest.

Piston president Mody Floranda also met with LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz but failed to reach any agreement.