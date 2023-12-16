DA assures stable supply of PH rice until March harvest season

The Department of Agriculture (DA) assured that there will be enough supply of Philippine rice until the next harvest season in March.

DA Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa stated at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City that they are expecting three months’ worth of Philippine rice stock inventory by the end of December besides the rice supply from abroad.

“At the end, we’re expecting mga 85 to 90 days national stock inventory by end of December which is enough na ma-itawid natin hanggang sa susunod na harvest season come March or April,” he said.

“Siyempre mayroon din namang import na dumarating kasi liberalized naman iyong importation natin. Based on historical data, may dumarating din na imports additional during the first quarter,” he added.

Moreover, the DA is anticipating at least 20 million metric tons (MT) of rice before the year ends.

The country’s imports as of November have reached 3.03 million MT, which is lower than last year’s 3.5 million MT for the same period.

“Last year ang kabuuan is 3.8 [MT]. We’re expecting this year mga 3.2, 3.3 million metric tons wala pa iyong Indian rice. So, kumbaga, magkaroon lang na kaunting diprensiya, so plus matatag naman iyong ating production,” De Mesa said.

The DA is waiting for 95,000 MT of Indian rice to be delivered out of the 295,000 MT secured by the government. De Mesa expects that there will be succeeding deliveries in January.