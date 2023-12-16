ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 features a thrilling lineup of activities

Abu Dhabi’s race of a lifetime is here, and the organisers have prepared an exciting array of events leading up to the marathon on Saturday 16th December.

Runners and fitness enthusiasts are in for a treat as a jam-packed race week is in full swing at the Event Village in ADNOC Headquarters Campus. This week-long event allows participants and visitors to be involved in fun and interactive activities, watch shows, visit booths, and many more.

From December 12 to 15, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi marathon has scheduled fun-filled days just for you. Activities include the following:

DJ Sets

Kids Area

Food Trucks

Asr Prayer

Main Sage Entertainment

Race Briefing

Meanwhile, on the race day itself, a record number of 25,000 runners will convene before sunrise to get ready for the highly-anticipated marathon, relay, 10km, 5km, and 2.5km races.

For runners, supporters, and other members of the public, the event village will be a hive of activity between 4:30 am and 1 pm.

Find the full schedule below:

4:30 am: Village and Bag Drop Open

4:30 am-1:00 pm: Food Trucks

4:30 am-1:00 pm: Sponsor Booths

4:30 am-10:00 pm: Kids Area

6:00 am: Marathon and Marathon Relay Start

6:30 am: 10KM Race Start

8:30 am: Ski Dive Jump by Abu Dhabi Sport Aviation

Club-Abu Dhabi Beach (Next to Family Park B)

8:45 am: Elite Prize Giving

8:45 am: 2.5KM Start

9:30 am: 5KM Start

11:00 am: Age Group Prize Giving

1:00 pm: Village Closes

The fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will be the biggest yet with a sold-out field of over 25,000 runners from the UAE and across the world. Participants will have the chance to breeze past iconic landmarks in the city such as the Crown Prince Court, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Bateen Palace, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre.

The annual event, which offers a prize pool of $303,000, aims to cement the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon as one of the Middle East’s premier marathon events.