Dubai Destinations campaign makes a strong comeback to highlight city’s unique attractions

Brand Dubai, the creative branch of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched the third iteration of the #DubaiDestinations’ winter campaign for this year.

This move is under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The campaign highlights Dubai’s unique places, activities, and attractions that make the city one of the world’s most-loved vacation destinations during the winter season.

Brand Dubai also announced its partnership with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development to create the inaugural edition of the Hatta Festival, a lively celebration of sports, family entertainment, and culture in Dubai’s gorgeous mountain region.

This festival will be held from December 15th to 31st at the newly constructed Leem Lake in Hatta as well as the Hata Wadi Hub. Meanwhile, the latest season of the campaign will run until February 2024, telling narrative tales of how Dubai emerged as one of the world’s best winter destinations.