PNP warns security guards: No indiscriminate gunfire this holiday season

Brig. Gen. Gregory Bogñalbal, acting chief of the PNP-Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (PNP-SOSIA), issued a warning to security guards gearing up for the holiday festivities. The Philippine National Police (PNP) stated that guards caught firing their guns indiscriminately during Christmas and New Year celebrations will face arrest and severe penalties.

The memorandum, dated Dec. 11, emphasized that such actions would be considered a violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Those found guilty could face eight to 10 years of imprisonment under the Revised Penal Code.

Additionally, the PNP-SOSIA warned that offenders might also face the revocation or cancellation of their license to exercise the security profession, “without prejudice to the filing of a criminal case against them.”

The PNP-SOSIA’s cautionary statement referred to past incidents where security guards, while using their firearms, caused trouble, commotion, and alarm.

Simultaneously, the PNP’s Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) has initiated inspections of firecracker stores to curb the sale of illegal fireworks, prioritizing public safety during the holiday season.

The FEO has issued a list of prohibited firecrackers, aiming to prevent accidents and injuries.

The prohibited firecrackers listed by the PNP include Piccolo, Super Lolo, Atomic Triangle, Large Judas Belt, Large Bawang, Pillbox, Boga, Goodbye Philippines, Bin Laden, Mother Rocket, Lolo Thunder, Coke in Can, Atomic Bomb, Five Star, Giant Whistle Bomb, Pla-pla, Kabasi, Hamas, and Watusi.

Under Republic Act 7183, known as the Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices Regulation Act, individuals caught manufacturing, selling, distributing, or using illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices could face fines ranging from PHP20,000 to PHP30,000, imprisonment lasting six months to one year, cancellation of licenses and business permits, and confiscation of inventory stocks.