Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Passengers must register on eTravel – PH Immigration

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 mins ago

The Philippine Bureau of Immigrations (BI) issued a reminder to passengers embarking and disembarking in the Philippines to comply with the mandatory registration of the one-stop electrical travel declaration known as eTravel.

The eTravel system is a digital single data collection platform prepared by various government agencies and stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry for passengers arriving in and departing from the Philippines. It is one of the prerequisites before one is allowed to travel at international airports and seaports.

The purpose of this platform is to maintain border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis. It is free of charge and does not require any form of online payment.

Screenshot 2023 12 14 131148

Foreign diplomats, foreign dignitaries, their dependents and members of their delegations, holders of 9(e) diplomatic visas, and diplomatic and official/service passport holders are exempted from the required eTravel registration.

Airline companies were also urged to participate to provide a seamless travel experience for the passengers.

The Bureau of Immigration also brought up its plans to provide eTravel kiosks for passengers with no access to smartphones or internet connectivity.

Filling out the eTravel form can be done at least 72 hours before the estimated time of departure at etravel.gov.ph.

 

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 mins ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 12 14T141749.850

Abu Dhabi’s Newest Drink Delivery Service: Powered by Our Kabayans

56 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 14T125637.776

Monkey Distribution Announces Further Funko store Openings Across the United Arab Emirates Region

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 14T121823.814

House of Representatives to discuss charter change in 2024

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 16T111023.284

PH set to distribute rice discount vouchers in 2024

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button