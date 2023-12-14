The Philippine Bureau of Immigrations (BI) issued a reminder to passengers embarking and disembarking in the Philippines to comply with the mandatory registration of the one-stop electrical travel declaration known as eTravel.

The eTravel system is a digital single data collection platform prepared by various government agencies and stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry for passengers arriving in and departing from the Philippines. It is one of the prerequisites before one is allowed to travel at international airports and seaports.

The purpose of this platform is to maintain border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis. It is free of charge and does not require any form of online payment.

Foreign diplomats, foreign dignitaries, their dependents and members of their delegations, holders of 9(e) diplomatic visas, and diplomatic and official/service passport holders are exempted from the required eTravel registration.

Airline companies were also urged to participate to provide a seamless travel experience for the passengers.

The Bureau of Immigration also brought up its plans to provide eTravel kiosks for passengers with no access to smartphones or internet connectivity.

Filling out the eTravel form can be done at least 72 hours before the estimated time of departure at etravel.gov.ph.