Abu Dhabi detects traffic violations with new smart radars

Abu Dhabi police announced that it has activated new smart radars near exits and crossroads in the Emirate to detect traffic violations.

This automatic, solar-powered traffic radar system, called “EXIT-I,” takes note of motorists who overtake in front of the triangle intersection roads, obstruct the flow of traffic, and cut in line at exits.

Authorities said that these new devices strive for the improvement of road safety. They also increase motorists’s awareness of the significance of complying with the traffic rules as well as reduce traffic accidents and loss of life and property.

They also added that this new radar system is not to be used to collect violations but to promote traffic safety for road users.