Water rates in PH to hike next year

Staff Report

Water bills are set to rise in Metro Manila next year following the approval of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Regulatory Office on the request for increase of water concessionaires beginning January 2024.

MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Ty said that the average rate hike of P7.87 per cubic meter for Maynilad and Manila Water customers will see an increase of P6.41 per cubic meter.

The MWSS previously approved higher water rates for the two concessionaires last year but the implementation will be staggered for the next five years.

Ty said the increase is crucial to recover expenses for various projects that will ensure adequate water supply in preparation for the extreme El Nino phenomenon next year.

Ty said those in the marginalized group can avail subsidies to reduce the impact of the water rate hikes.

