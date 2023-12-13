DMW welcomes ratification of ILO C190 to help end violence, harassment of workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the Senate’s ratification of the International Labour Organization Convention No. 190 (ILO C190) today, December 13th.

The DMW states that this move is key to ceasing violence and harassment in the workplace for all employees in both public and private sectors, no matter their employment location.

The Convention Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, better known as ILO 190, took effect on June 25th, 2021. As of now, it has been ratified by 36 countries.

On Monday, December 11th, members of the chamber voted unanimously 20-0, approving on third and final reading Resolution No. 877 and agreeing to the ratification of the ILO C190.

Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, DMW Officer-in-Charge, stated that the ILO C190 agrees with other existing Philippine laws that protect labor and worker rights. These include the Migrant Workers’ Act, the Anti-Women Discrimination Act, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act, the Labor Code of the Philippines, the Magna Carta of Women, and other social legislation.

Cacdac said: “For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who often face vulnerability to exploitation, discrimination, and abuse while working abroad, ILO C190 holds particular significance.”

As the Philippines is a leading nation in labor export, Cacdac said that the country can greatly benefit from the ILO C190 to provide OFWs with improved protection and respect for the dignity of their work.

“Ratification of ILO C190 strengthens and reaffirms the Philippines’ commitment to existing domestic labor laws,” he added.