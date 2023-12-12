Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senator wants DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs. Apollo Quiboloy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Senator Risa Honitveros is urging the Department of Justice to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order on Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy against new cases of exploitation and sexual abuse against him.

Hontiveros presented video testimonies of individuals who were allegedly exploited and sexually abused by the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” in a briefing on Tuesday.

“I urge the Department of Justice to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order, which they can do motu proprio, to prevent Quiboloy from leaving the country. He must not escape accountability. Our children’s lives are at stake,” Hontiveros said.

“Kung si Senior Agila naaresto dahil sa tindi ng mga testimonya at ebidensya ng child abuse at human trafficking, naniniwala akong hindi malayong mangyari rin yan kay Quiboloy,” the senator added.

Hontiveros made a privilege speech on Monday discussing the allegations on Quiboloy.

The senator also showed a screenshot of message detailing how Quiboloy’s group force members to do solicitation.

“Ngayong taon lang po ang screenshot na ito. This is still happening. This is human trafficking,” she said.

“These are very real fears that they are living with, but I hope that through the filed resolution, and eventual investigation, they will be empowered to tell their truth and seek justice,” she added.

Hontiveros also doubts Quiboloy’s political influence.

“Maraming nagbubulungan diyan. Malakas daw si Quiboloy sa gobyerno’t mga politiko. Kaya daw nila itong ipagsawalang bahala. Hindi ako naniniwala dyan,” she said.

“Mas tiwala ako na marami sa gobyerno, lalo na sa Senado, ang gustong mabunyag ang katotohanan at magbigay ng katarungan,” the senator added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 3

Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana speaks about KathNiel breakup

2 mins ago
iStock 1077596150

Lowest temperature this month in UAE, recorded in Al Ain

1 hour ago
iStock 1432143449

65 provinces in the Philippines expect drought by the end of May 2024

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 12T104853.764

BI: 27 rescued OFWs in Cambodia ‘sold like slaves’

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button