Senator wants DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs. Apollo Quiboloy

Senator Risa Honitveros is urging the Department of Justice to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order on Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy against new cases of exploitation and sexual abuse against him.

Hontiveros presented video testimonies of individuals who were allegedly exploited and sexually abused by the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” in a briefing on Tuesday.

“I urge the Department of Justice to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order, which they can do motu proprio, to prevent Quiboloy from leaving the country. He must not escape accountability. Our children’s lives are at stake,” Hontiveros said.

“Kung si Senior Agila naaresto dahil sa tindi ng mga testimonya at ebidensya ng child abuse at human trafficking, naniniwala akong hindi malayong mangyari rin yan kay Quiboloy,” the senator added.

Hontiveros made a privilege speech on Monday discussing the allegations on Quiboloy.

The senator also showed a screenshot of message detailing how Quiboloy’s group force members to do solicitation.

“Ngayong taon lang po ang screenshot na ito. This is still happening. This is human trafficking,” she said.

“These are very real fears that they are living with, but I hope that through the filed resolution, and eventual investigation, they will be empowered to tell their truth and seek justice,” she added.

Hontiveros also doubts Quiboloy’s political influence.

“Maraming nagbubulungan diyan. Malakas daw si Quiboloy sa gobyerno’t mga politiko. Kaya daw nila itong ipagsawalang bahala. Hindi ako naniniwala dyan,” she said.

“Mas tiwala ako na marami sa gobyerno, lalo na sa Senado, ang gustong mabunyag ang katotohanan at magbigay ng katarungan,” the senator added.