Palace grants up to P20K SRI for gov’t employees

Qualified government employees will be receiving a one-time Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) of up to P20,000, while non-regular workers will get a gratuity pay in accordance with the newly issued administrative order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Administrative Order No. 12 authorizes the grant of a one-time SRI at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000 for each of the following personnel in the Executive branch:

Civilian personnel in national government agencies, including those in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs)

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)

Uniformed personnel of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources

The civilian personnel should be occupying regular, contractual, or casual positions and are still in government service as of November 30, 2023. He/she should have rendered at least four (4) months of satisfactory service. Those who have rendered less than 4 months will be entitled to a-pro rated SRI based on how many months they have rendered. Lastly, the employees should have not received any additional year-end benefit in Fiscal Year 2023.

The order also states that the Congress, the Judiciary, the Office of the Ombudsman and Constitutional offices may grant the same incentive to their employees.

Those who work in local government units (LGUs) are subject to the LGU’s financial capability and budget limitation under the Local Government Code.

In another administrative order, it was stated that non-regular workers are granted a one-time gratuity pay of not more than ₱5,000.

The incentives will be given to the employees starting December 15, 2023.