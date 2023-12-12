Lowest temperature this month in UAE, recorded in Al Ain

The lowest temperature of 8.3°C in the United Arab Emirates this month occurred in Raknah, Al Ain at 7:00 a.m. according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 8.3 درجة مئوية في ركنة (العين) الساعة 07:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.

The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 8.3°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 07:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/gdSb8t6tj6 — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) December 12, 2023

Yesterday, NCM also issued a warning on poor visibility in the UAE wherein motorists were also reminded to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation on December 12 from 00:00 until 10:00.

Warnings of the drop in horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward, were shared by the NCM.

The NCM also posted regarding fog alerts across the UAE earlier this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae)