Lowest temperature this month in UAE, recorded in Al Ain

Foggy morning in the United Arab Emirates.

The lowest temperature of 8.3°C in the United Arab Emirates this month occurred in Raknah, Al Ain at 7:00 a.m. according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Yesterday, NCM also issued a warning on poor visibility in the UAE wherein motorists were also reminded to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation on December 12 from 00:00 until 10:00.

Warnings of the drop in horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward, were shared by the NCM.

The NCM also posted regarding fog alerts across the UAE earlier this morning.

