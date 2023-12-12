Filipino Business Council Bahrain celebrates its grand launching

The Filipino Business Council Bahrain (FBCB) celebrated its grand launching on November 30, 2023, at a ceremony held in Ramada Hotel, Seef, Kingdom of Bahrain.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the induction of the first set of officers of FBCB, in the presence of Consul Bryan Jess B. Baguio of the Philippine Embassy Manama and Sheikh Daij Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the ASEAN Bahrain Council (ABC).

Over a hundred guests from various backgrounds, including the Bahrain government, business owners, entrepreneurs, members of the academe, and leaders of the Filipino community, attended the program. The ceremony led by the hosts Cristina Fulgencio and John Ewald Diaz Galit began with the singing of the Philippine national anthem, followed by welcoming remarks from Dr. Ilene Agana, FBCB Head of Government Relations, who expressed gratitude to all attendees for their presence.

A representative from the office of the Head of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization – Investment & Technology Promotion Office (UNIDO-ITPO), Mr. Ehab Mustafa Abdulrasak, extended his greetings to FBCB.

“The FBCB is a key player in promoting and facilitating business opportunities between Bahrain and the Philippines, a genuine platform that aims to strengthen economic ties between the two countries,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of Information and Follow-up of the Capital Governorate, Mr. Yusuf Lori, congratulated the organizers of the event encouraging them to develop trade links between both countries and joint exploration of business opportunities.

The guest of honor, HE Sheikh Daij bin Isa Al Khalifa, extended his warm congratulations to the newly formed business organization. He said that the inauguration of the Filipino Business Council Bahrain signifies deep economic ties but also underscores the rich tapestry of diplomatic relations.

He highlighted the shared vision and outstanding achievements of the Philippines and Bahrain in strengthening relations, developing their cooperation, and establishing a comprehensive partnership that supports their efforts since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1978.

A video was also presented outlining the direction and program of the council.

Consul Baguio administered the oath of office for the FCBC officers led by Rene P. Ramos as President, Anthony Manabat as Vice President, Cristina Fulgencio as Secretary, and Marilou Martinez as Treasurer. The committee heads included Gem Reyes and Josehus Gandionco of the Membership Committee, Dr. Ilene Agana as Head of Government Relations, Karen Letran and John Ewald Diaz Galit of the Events & Marketing Committee, Marjorie Bennet of the Events Committee, and Erwin Ereno as Head of Business Development.

A message from Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis was delivered by Consul Baguio congratulating the FBCB’s efforts in building the commercial relationship of Filipino-led businesses in Bahrain to create a more conducive environment for private sector and Filipino community growth.

In his speech, FCBC president, Rene P. Ramos stated “The Filipino Business Council seeks to provide a platform for Filipino business owners and professionals to elevate, empower, connect & and grow their businesses. It will also serve as a resource for those who are just starting out, offering them guidance and support as they navigate the business landscape.”

Anthony Manabat, FBCB Vice President acknowledged and expressed his utmost appreciation to all who supported the council affirming its commitment towards the implementation of programs and initiatives for better entrepreneurial opportunity for Filipinos and Bahrainis.

The Filipino Business Council Bahrain is an organization formed as a business group composed of businessmen, entrepreneurs, and professionals who share a common interest in developing local business, and trade and investment between the Philippines and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

(Content contributed by Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle, Kingdom of Bahrain)