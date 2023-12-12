Ex-Quiboloy followers claim abuse, forced labor

Former followers of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy revealed on Tuesday that they have suffered physical abuse while being forced to sell goods and solicit alms from strangers when they were still members of Quiboloy’s church.

Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed the testimony of ‘Alia Jackson’ who said that he was recruited when he was still 15 years old.

He joined a youth camp back in 1999 before he was recruited to join the religious group.

Jackson said they were asked to ask for alms in different areas including Dipolog, Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboange del Norte, and the entire of Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

They initially get 10-20% of the alms collected during the camp but they were asked to surrender everything when they officially joined the church.

“Akala ko nga ‘yung remittance na 150 araw araw nung 1999 malaki na yun. ‘Yun pala tag P800, P1000 hindi pa pala sila kuntento dun,” he said.

“Tapos sabihin nila kuha-kuha ka lang ng pangkain mo, tapos sabihin pa na wag ka magnanakaw dahil blood money ‘yan. Pangkain lang, wag ka kukuha ng kahit piso diyan dahil makita ng Ama, parusahan ka. May karma,” he added.

He said that he was punished a number of times for remitting a small amount.

“Nung 2014 mahigit 100 ang pinalo. Kasama ako doon, 100 bawat isang lalaki. ‘Yung isang babae dun 100, halos gumapang na pagkatapos,” he saidz

Another former church member named Arlene said she was forced to pretend as deaf mute to get more alms.

“Namamalimos po kami sa Amoranto, pinadala kami from Davao to Manila para mamalimos. Pinagpapanggap po kami na mga pipi at bingi at mga fake na student po. May dala-dala po kami ng iba’t ibang association para kami po ay lumikom ng pera,” she said.

Arlene added that they were also tasked to sell food.

“Kalaunan po ay pinagpatinda po kami ng mga puto at kutsinta diyan sa Maynila. Pero bago po kami pinapagtinda diyan sa Maynila, nag-umpisa po kami magtinda ng puto’t kutsinta sa Davao. Hanggang kami po ay trinaffic sa iba’t ibang panig ng Mindanao,” she said.