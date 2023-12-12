Dubai’s Secret Beach is currently unavailable to the public

Dubai’s beloved Secret Beach, also called as Black Palace Beach, has been barricaded up for several days and is currently unavailable to the public.

Signs have been put up at the beach, saying that the beach is “temporarily closed.” However, residents are still waiting for announcements as to when the beach will be available again.

Secret Beach is no longer a secret to Dubai residents. It is located in Al Sufouh opposite Dubai College and is hidden behind a row of palm trees. Standing on its stretch of sand, one can enjoy the amazing views of Palm Jumeirah and the famous Burj Al Arab. Dubai residents also frequented this beach to go on picnics, watch the sunset, or sunbathe.

While Secret Beach is currently unavailable to the public, beachgoers may flock to other nearby beaches, such as JBR, Kite Beach, and Sunset Beach. These beaches offer more activities and amenities, with plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from.