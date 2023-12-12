Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI: 27 rescued OFWs in Cambodia ‘sold like slaves’

Staff Report

File photo (Courtesy: The Manila Times)

The Bureau of Immigration said that the 27 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who arrived in the Philippines from Cambodia were allegedly ‘sold like slaves’ by their employers.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the 27 rescued OFWs arrived last Friday, December 8.

The BI added that 12 of the workers left the country illegally through the southern backdoor. The other 14 departed as regular tourists, claiming they were traveling abroad for a holiday.

“The 12 workers allegedly traveled for 11 hours from Zamboanga to Sabah, Malaysia before transferring to Cambodia,” Tansingco said.

“One of the repatriates was even a government employee, while the others had either a short-term travel were traveling with friends, partner, or employer, or are gainfully employed,” he added.

Another worker was a legitimate worker bound for Palau and not for Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

During the investigation, the BI said the OFWs were forced to target and scam old men residing in the United Kingdom.

“Some of them experienced abuse and torture in the workplace and were later sold by their Chinese employers to another company. Imagine, being a professional here but ended up being sold like a slave abroad. These are the real stories that we have been hearing every day, yet people continue to say yes to this,” Tansingco said.

The Filipino Times

