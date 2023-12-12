Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

27 OFWs return from Israel – DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: DMW/Facebook

The 11th batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel has arrived in the Philippines according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

The DMW welcomed the arriving OFWs composed of 25 caregivers and two hotel workers, who arrived via Etihad Airways flight EY424.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) led by Deputy Administrator Honey Quiño, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Philippine National Red Cross welcomed the OFWs upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The OFWs also received immediate assistance upon arrival and other forms of support.

Each repatriate received PHP50,000 financial assistance from OWWA, PHP20,000 livelihood assistance from the DSWD, and PHP5,000 and skills training vouchers from TESDA.

They will also be included in the government’s reintegration program as they go back to their home provinces.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 3

Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana speaks about KathNiel breakup

2 mins ago
iStock 1077596150

Lowest temperature this month in UAE, recorded in Al Ain

1 hour ago
iStock 1432143449

65 provinces in the Philippines expect drought by the end of May 2024

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 12T104853.764

BI: 27 rescued OFWs in Cambodia ‘sold like slaves’

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button