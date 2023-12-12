27 OFWs return from Israel – DMW

The 11th batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel has arrived in the Philippines according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

The DMW welcomed the arriving OFWs composed of 25 caregivers and two hotel workers, who arrived via Etihad Airways flight EY424.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) led by Deputy Administrator Honey Quiño, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Philippine National Red Cross welcomed the OFWs upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The OFWs also received immediate assistance upon arrival and other forms of support.

Each repatriate received PHP50,000 financial assistance from OWWA, PHP20,000 livelihood assistance from the DSWD, and PHP5,000 and skills training vouchers from TESDA.

They will also be included in the government’s reintegration program as they go back to their home provinces.