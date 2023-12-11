UAE to establish EV charging stations company

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to establish the Emirates Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

His Highness took the chair in a Cabinet meeting at the Expo City Dubai, which coincided with the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). According to the Prime Minister, the government has issued more than 60 policies to promote the country’s efforts in fighting climate change.

The EV charging stations company will supervise the development of infrastructure to charge electric vehicles as well as the daily operations of charging stations. They will also come up with a pricing strategy for charging services.

The move is part of the 10 newly approved initiatives to help the UAE reach its environmental targets. One of the initiatives was to adopt the general framework for the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031 to monitor, develop, and protect local species and ecosystems, as well as improve the national workforce’s expertise in this field.

Earlier this year, the UAE government approved a national policy on building a national network of electric vehicle chargers to meet the needs of electric vehicle owners and regulate its market in the country. This policy on electric vehicles will help reduce energy consumption in the transport sector by 20 percent.