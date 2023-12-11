Oxford names ‘rizz’ word of the year, surpassing ‘Swiftie’

The Oxford University Press has named “rizz” as its word of the year, emphasizing how Gen Z widely uses this term to attract, seduce, or chat up another person.

Rizz is believed to be a shortened form of the word “charisma,” taken from the middle part of the word. Oxford defines it as “style, charm, or attractiveness,” or “the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.”

According to Oxford, over 30,000 language lovers across the globe participated in shortlisting eight words to be crowned as Oxford Word of the Year 2023. These words were chosen to reflect the mood, ethos, or preoccupations of the past year, and the public was asked to vote for the best word for them. Shortlisted words are the following:

Swiftie vs. de-influencing

beige flag vs. rizz

heat dome vs. prompt

parasocial vs. situationship

Over a four-day voting period, the shortlisted words were narrowed down to four finalists: rizz, Swiftie, prompt, and situationship. These top four words were then analyzed by Oxford’s language experts who examined their corpus data and the public vote counts and commentary, before finally hailing “rizz” as the word of 2023.

“It has been incredible to see the public once again enjoying being a part of the Word of the Year selection. Seeing thousands of people debate and discuss language like this really highlights the power it has in helping us to understand who we are, and process what’s happening to the world around us,” Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages, said in a statement.

“Rizz is a term that has boomed on social media and speaks to how language that enjoys intense popularity and currency within particular social communities… The spike in usage data for rizz goes to prove that words and phrases that evolve from internet culture are increasingly becoming part of day-to-day vernacular and will continue to shape language trends in the future,” he added.