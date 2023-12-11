House panel passes resolution urging NTC to suspend SMNI franchise

A panel from the House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to suspend the franchise of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

During a hearing on Monday, Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Inno” Dy moved to adopt the amended version of HR No. 1499, originally authored by PBA Rep. Margarita Nograles.

The SMNI was accused of violating the terms and conditions of its franchise under Republic Act No. 11422.

Swara Sug Media Corporation is the business name of SMNI.

Nograles said in her original resolution that SMNI is prohibited from using their network in spreading false information.

SMNI hosts Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy previously claimed that Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez spent P1.8 billion in travel expenses.

“SMNI is mandated not to use its stations or facilities for the deliberate dissemination of false information or willful misrepresentation to the detriment of the public interest. whereas, SMNI failed in its responsibility to the public by deliberately disseminating false information, thus, some Members of the House of Representatives filed House Resolutions and urged the [NTC] to look into any violation of the terms and conditions of franchise committed by SMNI,” Nograles said in her resolution.