Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House panel passes resolution urging NTC to suspend SMNI franchise

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A panel from the House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to suspend the franchise of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

During a hearing on Monday, Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Inno” Dy moved to adopt the amended version of HR No. 1499, originally authored by PBA Rep. Margarita Nograles.

The SMNI was accused of violating the terms and conditions of its franchise under Republic Act No. 11422.

Swara Sug Media Corporation is the business name of SMNI.

Nograles said in her original resolution that SMNI is prohibited from using their network in spreading false information.

SMNI hosts Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy previously claimed that Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez spent P1.8 billion in travel expenses.

“SMNI is mandated not to use its stations or facilities for the deliberate dissemination of false information or willful misrepresentation to the detriment of the public interest. whereas, SMNI failed in its responsibility to the public by deliberately disseminating false information, thus, some Members of the House of Representatives filed House Resolutions and urged the [NTC] to look into any violation of the terms and conditions of franchise committed by SMNI,” Nograles said in her resolution.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 1 1

Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado test positive for COVID-19

3 hours ago
Cami Template 1

Venus Raj to marry non-showbiz boyfriend

3 hours ago
UAE Establishes EV Charging Stations Company

UAE to establish EV charging stations company

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 11T152956.678

Oxford names ‘rizz’ word of the year, surpassing ‘Swiftie’

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button