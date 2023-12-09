PBBM recovers from COVID-19

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) has recovered from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) according to a recent Facebook post by the Presidential Communications Office regarding the president’s current condition.

It was stated that “All other medical findings were unremarkable. Consequently, the President’s final diagnosis is Covid-19, Recovered. Throughout the entire home isolation period, the President was closely monitored by medical professionals.”

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 on a Monday night, PBBM has already completed his five-day isolation and is now allowed to go out with the recommendation of his doctor to continuously wear a face mask for 10 consecutive days during his public engagements as a precaution.