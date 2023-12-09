2023 Special consular days by Dubai PCG end, to continue next year

Last November 04, 2023, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai concluded the final installment of the special consular day for the year. Special consular days are intended by the Consulate to accommodate Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are unavailable on regular business days.

A total of 2,169 overseas Filipinos in Dubai actively participated in the special consular days organized by the Consulate and Migrant Workers Office (MWO). During this event, various consular services, including passport renewal and notarization of legal documents such as special power of attorney and affidavits, were provided over the weekend. In addition to passport and notarial services, applicants had the opportunity to access services from affiliated agencies such as MWO, Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), and Pag-IBIG. Furthermore, applicants were able to register as Overseas Voters for the upcoming 2025 National Elections.

In 2024, OFWs in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can continue to avail of the special consular days. As of now, there are still no specific dates for the special consular days but more information will be announced on the website and social media channels of the Consulate.

Aside from the special consular days, services are available on regular business days.

See below for the regular consular timings, as well as their corresponding fees:

PASSPORT

Passport Appointment

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 2:30 pm (Cut-off)

Fridays — 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Passport Releasing/Collection

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 3:30 pm

Fridays — 7:30 am – 12:00 nn

NOTARIALS

Notarization of Documents

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 1:30 pm (Cut-off)

Fridays — 7:30 am – 10:30 am (Cut-off)

Releasing of Notarial Documents

Mondays to Thursdays — 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Fridays — 11:00 am

CIVIL REGISTRATION

Birth

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 2:30 pm

Fridays — 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Marriage

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 2:30 pm (except Wednesdays)

Fridays — 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Death

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 2:30 pm

Fridays — 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Releasing of Civil Registration Documents

Mondays to Thursdays — For AAP, AUSF. ROM. LCCM — 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm (CRU Unit); For ROB — 7:30 am – 3:30 pm (Passport Releasing Unit)

Fridays — 11:00 am – 12:00 nn

VISA

Application of Visa

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 10:30 am (Cut-off)

Fridays — 7:30 am – 10:00 am (Cut-off)

Releasing of Visa

Mondays to Thursdays — 2:30 pm

Fridays — 11:00 am

CASHIER

Releasing of Notarial Documents

Mondays to Thursdays — 7:30 am – 3:00 pm (Cut-off)

Fridays — 7:30 am – 11:30 am (Cut-off)

