OWWA to open OFW lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 on Dec. 15 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA will be opening its OFW lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 beginning December 15.

The OFW lounge is located near the pre-departure area on the 4th floor of the NAIA Terminal 1.

The lounge will have sofas, free Wi-Fi access, a phone charging area, and power outlets for traveling OFWs while they are waiting for their respective flights.

In a CNN Philippines report, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said the lounge is their way of making the OFW journey hassle-free.

“Gusto ko naman maranasan nila parang aking lugar uy kuha ako kape ng walang bayad. Lagi kang magtatanong san ba ako tumambay para makipag charge, saan may wifi, dito ibibigay sayo agad password,” Ignacio said in the report.

The Manila International Airport Authority said that OFWs will be assisted as they stay in the lounge.

“They can ask information at the information desks, where they can ask about the places they are bound to, access to helpful resources and answers to questions about their work sites,” it added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

