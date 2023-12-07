Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH, UAE to strengthen bilateral labor ties for better OFW protection, services

Courtesy: WAM

The Philippine government and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to further strengthen diplomatic and labor relations to protect Filipino workers in UAE.

In a joint statement, Minister Abdulrahman Al Awar, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation of the United Arab Emirates, and Officer-in-Charge Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Department of Migrant Workers of the Republic of the Philippines, together with the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver met on the sidelines of COP28 to strengthen the countries’ bilateral labor ties.

Courtesy: DMW

Philippine and UAE officials have agreed to soon hold a Joint Committee Meeting to discuss further areas of cooperation and explore development measures that promote the mutual interests of both countries.

UAE officials also invited DMW OIC Hans Cacdac to the Abu Dhabi Dialogue 2024 this coming February.

“Minister Al Awar also discussed the new UAE savings system that allows OFWs to invest their end-of-service benefits and increase such benefits in established investment portfolios,” the joint statement read.

The minister also explained to Cacdac the new UAE policy on unemployment benefits.

“MOHRE Minister Abdulrahman Al Awar reassured OIC Hans Leo J. Cacdac that the UAE continues to be a favorable environment for OFWs. In return, OIC Cacdac welcomed the support of the UAE, and committed to continuously engage with the MOHRE for the benefit of OFWs,” the statement also
said.

“It was, ultimately, a productive meeting that strengthened the bilateral labor relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Philippines,” it added.

