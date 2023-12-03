Philippine firm ACEN to speak at COP28 Main Stage on December 5

The Philippines will take center stage at COP28 to address the urgent issue of climate change.

In support of the country’s delegation, Eric Francia, CEO of Ayala Corporation’s energy subsidiary AC Energy (ACEN), will speak at the Al Waha, COP Presidency main stage during a key COP28 event titled “Accelerating the Managed and Just Phasedown of Coal.”

The event is scheduled from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm UAE time.

During his talk, Francia will spotlight the world’s first Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), an initiative of Ayala Corporation and the first of its kind in the country with a Net Zero target by 2050.

This initiative aims to expedite the retirement of the 246-MW South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation (SLTEC) coal plant by 2040, a significant 15 years before its originally-planned end-of-life date in 2055, thereby ushering in a transition to cleaner technology. The expected outcome of this shift is the avoidance of up to 50 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, fostering a more environmentally sustainable landscape.

In addition, ACEN’s CEO Francia will discuss this initiative at various events:

December 4:

PANEL SESSION

Coal Managed Phaseout (MPO) Package

Location: Singapore Pavilion, Blue Zone

11:45 am – 1:30 pm (UAE time)

3:00 – 5:30 pm (Manila time)

HIGH-LEVEL PANEL

Coal-to-Clean Credits Initiative

Location: Net Zero Futures, Blue Zone

3:30 – 4:30 pm (UAE time)

7:30 – 8:30 pm (Manila time)

December 5:

SIDE EVENT

Green Skills for a Green Economy: Just Transitioning to a Low Carbon Energy Sector

PH Pavilion, Blue Zone

Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023

9:00 AM to 10:00 AM (UAE Time)

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (PH Time)

SIDE EVENT

Emerging Success Stories for a Just Coal-to-Clean Transition: the Example of ACEN in the Philippines

Location: Philippine Pavilion, Blue Zone

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm (UAE time)

5:00 – 6:00 pm (Manila time)

ADB Event:

Opportunities and Challenges of Fossil to Clean Transition in a Market-Based Power Sector

PH Pavilion, Blue Zone

2:30 to 3:45 (UAE Time)

6:30 to 7:45 pm (PH Time)

MAIN EVENT

Accelerating the Managed and Just Phasedown of Coal

Location: Al Waha, COP Presidency main stage

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm (UAE time)

8:00 – 9:00 pm (Manila time)

SIDE EVENT

High-Level Call for Action on Coal Phase-Out and Announcement of ACEN as a New Member of PPCA

Location: UK Pavilion, UNFCC, Blue Zone

5:45 pm – 6:45 pm (UAE time)

9:45 pm – 10:45 pm (Manila time)

This year’s COP participation by the Philippines marks a milestone as it is the first time for the country to have its own pavilion. High-level officials are currently participating in a series of back-to-back events and discussions to connect stakeholders in climate solutions, covering areas such as data governance, nature, land use, oceans, disaster resilience, energy transition, transforming food systems, and climate financing.

Read: High-level officials open Philippine Pavilion at COP28 in Dubai

COP28 is part of the broader 2023 UN Climate Change Conferences—a pivotal gathering addressing climate change risks, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and tackling global warming.