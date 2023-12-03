Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Four killed in bombing attack during Catholic mass in Philippines

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur

At least four individuals lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in a bomb attack during an ongoing Catholic mass service on Sunday, according to initial police reports. The explosion occurred at the gymnasium of Mindanao State University in Marawi, the largest Muslim city in the country, as confirmed by Regional Police Chief Allan Nobleza. Investigations are underway to determine whether the explosive device used was an improvised explosive device (IED) or a grenade.

Three of the individuals who lost their lives have been identified, while one remains unidentified.

Mindanao State University promptly issued a statement condemning the act of violence, expressing solidarity with the affected Christian community. The university took immediate action by suspending classes and increasing security measures on campus.

Governor Mamintal Adiong visited wounded victims at a medical facility, as shown in photos shared on the Lanao del Sur provincial government’s Facebook page.

‘Violence against the innocent’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has released a statement denouncing the bombing at MSU.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society,” President Marcos said in a statement.

This tragic incident follows a military airstrike on Friday that targeted and claimed the lives of 11 Islamist militants affiliated with the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines organization in Mindanao. The military asserted that the group had been planning attacks in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Chief Nobleza stated that investigators are actively exploring any potential connections between Sunday’s bombing and the preceding airstrike.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

