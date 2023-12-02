Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocks Mindanao, Philippines, tsunami warning issued

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has issued a tsunami warning in the Pacific Ocean after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern region of the country.

According to Phivolcs, the quake struck at 10:37PM (PH time) and was measured at a moderate depth of 8 kilometers.

Phivolcs also said that the waves could hit the Philippines by midnight (1600 GMT) and continue for hours.

Phivolcs strongly advised the public living in coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental to evacuate immediately to higher grounds or move farther inland.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on the magnitude and location, tsunami waves are expected to to hit neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.