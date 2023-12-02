Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

KN Express introduces its company, cautions the public of unauthorized individuals imitating its brand

With several logistic companies in the United Arab Emirates, one company stands out, not just for its efficient services but for the core values that drive its mission. KN Express, also known as Kabayan Needs Express UAE, is not merely a courier service; it’s a gateway for Filipinos in the UAE to enter the business world and a unifying force for the Filipino community.

Connected, Creative, Committed

With a visionary commitment, KN Express sets its sights on creating opportunities for Filipinos in the UAE. Serving as a gateway to the business world, the company aspires to unite the Filipino community, steering it towards a brighter future through logistics.

The mission of KN Express is crystal clear – to be the leading logistics company of choice for Filipinos globally. Their focus extends beyond providing services; they aim to deliver unparalleled excellence and innovative solutions that not only fuel sustainable business growth but also create a positive societal impact.

At the heart of KN Express are values that guide every interaction and decision. Their commitment to being “Connected” is reflected in a deep understanding of the challenges faced by Filipinos. Transparency is not just a value, but a commitment demonstrated in all their endeavors. The company’s constant quest for a “Creative” approach ensures they are always evolving and improving.

Remain Vigilant

As KN Express holds the utmost ethical standards, the public is cautioned to remain vigilant. Reports have surfaced of unauthorized individuals attempting to exploit the brand for fraudulent activities. It is imperative to note that KN Express will never solicit personal or financial information outside of its official communication channels.

As the brand progresses with its vision and values, KN Express remains steadfast in delivering secure and reliable logistics services. The public is invited to join KN Express in creating better connections and a brighter future.

For more information about KN Express’ services and offers, you can reach out to their emails at [email protected] and [email protected].

You can also reach out to any of KN Express’ contact numbers:

  • +𝟵𝟳𝟭 𝟱𝟮 𝟰𝟰𝟮 𝟲𝟬𝟬𝟱
  • +𝟵𝟳𝟭 𝟱𝟮 𝟰𝟰𝟱 𝟵𝟭𝟱𝟳
  • +𝟵𝟳𝟭 𝟱𝟱 𝟰𝟴𝟵 𝟵𝟭𝟵𝟬
  • +𝟵𝟳𝟭 𝟱𝟱 𝟱𝟬𝟯 𝟳𝟬𝟮𝟯
  • +𝟵𝟳𝟭 𝟱𝟱 𝟵𝟳𝟯 𝟴𝟳𝟭

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

