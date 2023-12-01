Shop ‘til you drop this UAE National Day weekend with Sharjah Big Shopper Sale

Thinking about how to spend the upcoming three-day weekend? Take advantage of massive discounts from famous brands with Sharjah’s Big Shopper Sale until December 3, 2023, at Expo Centre Sharjah!

Organized by Liz Exhibition and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, the Big Shopper Sale has started welcoming eager shoppers on November 24 where they get to enjoy discounts on nearly 1000 brands of fashion, electronics, home decor, lifestyle, ethnic wear, beauty products, and many more.

These discounted items are perfect to give as gifts to your loved ones this 52nd UAE National Day, which is announced to be a public holiday from December 2 to 4. Sharjah Big Shopper Sale features massive price markdowns on an exciting line-up of the country’s finest brands and retail chains that make the event an exciting and entertaining destination.

Popular, well-loved, and high-quality brands and retailers await you in the Big Shopper Sale which includes Babyshop, BBZ, Bellissimo, LC Waikiki, Brands For Less, Riva, Under Armour, V Perfumes, Gant, Lasenza , Skechers and Splash, among others.

On the occasion, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO at Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “The festival season is in full swing in the country and the Big Shopper Sale is set to add great momentum to retail sales given that the economy is on a strong footing and consumer confidence and spending are increasing. The impact the event has had on the retail industry has been impressive and on the back of the positive feedback we received, the duration of the show has been doubled. Now add this to the rising number of exhibitors as well as brands on display, residents and visitors can easily plan multiple visits to the event to ensure that they do not miss out on the many deals and offers that are up for grabs on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Jacob Varghese from Liz Exhibition, the event organizer, said, “The Big Shopper Sale is now among the big league of retail platforms that sees some of the biggest discounts on a wide range of products. The festival season combined with a long weekend is the perfect reason for residents and visitors to take home fashion and lifestyle products from their favourite brands at huge discounts.”

With still a few days remaining, the Big Shopper Sale 2023 is open from 11AM to 11PM with an entry fee of Dhs 5. Children below 12 years old enter for free.