President Marcos ditches COP28 Summit last minute

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has abruptly canceled his participation in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE, citing significant developments in a hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea. The decision was announced in a statement on Thursday, November 30.

“In light of important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, I have made the decision not to attend COP28 in Dubai tomorrow,” Marcos stated. He also mentioned convening a meeting to send a high-level delegation to Tehran, Iran, to provide necessary assistance to the seafarers.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had confirmed earlier that Houthi rebels in Yemen seized a cargo ship with the Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, known for their sympathy towards Hamas militants, have been launching drones and long-range missiles at Israeli targets. The nature of the “important developments” referred to by President Marcos remains unclear.

Despite canceling his trip, Marcos entrusted Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who is already in Dubai, to lead the COP28 delegation and represent the country on his behalf.

Marcos was scheduled to depart Manila on November 30 and arrive in Dubai later that day. This cancellation marks a change in his itinerary, which included delivering a plenary speech, participating in bilateral meetings, and leading side events at COP28.

The annual summit, hosting over 70,000 participants, aims to address climate crisis issues and uphold commitments made by countries in previous years. This year’s focus is on discussions related to a faster transition to renewable energy and climate financing. The summit is set to take place at Expo City in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.