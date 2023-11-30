COP28 begins today in Dubai

The U.N. Climate Change Conference, COP28, commenced in Dubai on Thursday, witnessing a historic turnout of 70,000 attendees for the two-week summit. The event was officially opened by COP28 President Sultan al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates.

While United States President Biden chose to miss the start, Vice President Harris is slated to attend on Friday and Saturday, as per the White House announcement on Wednesday. Notable figures, including special climate envoy John F. Kerry and national climate adviser Ali Zaidi, will also be present.

Surprisingly, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has decided to forgo his participation, citing significant developments in a hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea. The decision was communicated through an official statement on Thursday, November 30.

Over 100 world leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, are scheduled to address the conference on Friday and Saturday.

Following the speeches, the focus will shift to negotiations among delegates from nearly 200 countries, grappling with decisions on phasing out fossil fuels, the main contributor to global warming, and providing increased support for developing nations in dealing with climate change impacts.

For those interested, the live stream of the conference can be accessed below: