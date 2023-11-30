Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

COP28 begins today in Dubai

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Courtesy: AP

The U.N. Climate Change Conference, COP28, commenced in Dubai on Thursday, witnessing a historic turnout of 70,000 attendees for the two-week summit. The event was officially opened by COP28 President Sultan al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates.

While United States President Biden chose to miss the start, Vice President Harris is slated to attend on Friday and Saturday, as per the White House announcement on Wednesday. Notable figures, including special climate envoy John F. Kerry and national climate adviser Ali Zaidi, will also be present.

Surprisingly, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has decided to forgo his participation, citing significant developments in a hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea. The decision was communicated through an official statement on Thursday, November 30.

Read: President Marcos ditches COP28 Summit last minute

Over 100 world leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, are scheduled to address the conference on Friday and Saturday.

Following the speeches, the focus will shift to negotiations among delegates from nearly 200 countries, grappling with decisions on phasing out fossil fuels, the main contributor to global warming, and providing increased support for developing nations in dealing with climate change impacts.

For those interested, the live stream of the conference can be accessed below:

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News kathniel

Kathryn Bernardo confirms split with Daniel Padilla

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos

President Marcos ditches COP28 Summit last minute

10 hours ago
mbz biden 2

UAE leaders grant pardon to prisoners ahead of National Day

17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 11 29 at 11.49.11 PM

PETA urges Manila Zoo to retire all animals After Mali’s death

18 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button