Philippines’ lone elephant, Mali, dies at 49

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Mali, the Philippines’ only elephant, passed away on November 28, Tuesday, the Manila Public Information Office confirmed. She was 49.

In a video post on Facebook on Tuesday night, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna made the announcement, saying, “Sa atin pong mga kapwa Manileño at mga kababayang Pilipino, ikinalulungkot ko pong ibalita sa inyo ang pagpanaw po ng ating minamahal na si  Vishwamali, na mas kilala sa pangalang Mali, dito po sa loob ng Manila Zoo sa ganap na 3:45 ng hapon ngayong November 28.”

Lacuna said that Mali’s body is undergoing a necropsy to determine her cause of death.

The local government is scheduled to hold a press conference today to update the public about the elephants death.

Mali, believed to be 49 years old, was first brought to the Manila Zoo when she was just 3 years old. The female elephant was born in Sri Lanka in 1974 and was donated to then-First Lady Imelda Marcos in 1977.

